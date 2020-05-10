Oliver, Kelly D.

Kelly was born Kelly Doyle Walker on Nov. 29, 1953, in North Platte to George Lewis and Donna Marie Walker. He was adopted by Vernard "Jack" Oliver, shortly after his mother married Jack. Kelly attended school in Stapleton and North Platte. He joined the Job Corp in 1971 and received his G.E.D. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1972 and was medically discharged after his feet kept swelling while marching. He worked as a construction worker and truck driver in Nebraska, Colorado and Texas. He moved to Superior in the 1990's and to Hastings in 2018. He passed away in Hastings on May 4, 2020, after a battle with the Coronavirus. Kelly had a passion for cars. He was granted a wish by AseraCare Hospice and Good Samaritan Society, in Hastings last summer when they arranged for him to go for a ride in 1965 Pontiac GTO. Besides his love for cars, he adored his dog, Amy Sue. He is preceded in death by his biological father, Buster Walker; dad, Jack Oliver; mother, Donna Oliver; and three brothers, Gary Lee Oliver, Randall Jack Oliver and David Eugene Oliver. He is survived by his daughter, Hilary Hessel of Albuquerque, New Mexico and one grandchild; sisters, Debra Vieweg of Kiowa, Colorado, and Sandy Tanner of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother, Rodger Kevin Oliver of Cheyenne, Wyoming; uncle, Virgil Rodgers of North Platte; aunt Lynis Hefner of White Deere, Texas; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins. He will be buried at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A graveside service will be at a later date.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.