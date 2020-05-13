Olson, Andrid Erika

Andrid Erika Olson, 48, of North Platte, died May 12, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Andrid was born in North Platte on March 3, 1972, the only child of Steve and Harriet Olson. Andrid spent her entire life in North Platte, graduating from North Platte High School in 1990. Andrid was employed as a server with various local restaurants including the Canteen, Depot, Lincoln Highway Diner and the Airport Diner. She enjoyed her job as a server and liked getting to know her customers, especially their likes and dislikes. Andrid is remembered as a kind, caring person who was a hard worker. She was a cat lover but loved her cats, Teddy and Yogi, the most. Andrid was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Wanda Olson and Harold and Lorene Wien; and uncles, John Wien and Bradley Olson. She is survived by her parents as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In remembrance of Andrid, memorials are suggested to Fur the Love of Paws. Cremation was chosen and there will be no services. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.