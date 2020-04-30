Orr, Alice L.

Alice L. Orr, 86, of North Platte, passed away April 28, 2020, at her home after a brief, but courageous, battle with lung cancer. Alice was born Nov. 9, 1933, to Roy and Lillian (Dillman) Reece in Mankato, Kansas. Alice's family relocated to Fort Lupton, Colorado, where Alice spent her younger years. Alice married Kenneth M. Davis on May 24, 1952, and they had two daughters. Alice was a dedicated ranch wife and devoted mother. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends and neighbors. Alice was a long-time member of the Twilight Twelve extension club of Stapleton. After Ken's death in 1975, Alice moved to North Platte where she worked at ESU 16, the Ramada Inn and the North Platte Country Club. Alice married Warren H. Orr on Aug. 17, 1982. She and Warren enjoyed traveling and their lake home where they entertained family and friends. Alice is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and five sisters; husbands, Kenneth Davis and Warren Orr. Alice is survived by her daughters, Teresa Keslar and Laura (Milton) Sexson; one brother, Larry Reece of Jewell, Kansas; granddaughters, Heather (Sean) Stevens and Kimberly (Euan) Stevenson; grandsons, Lance (Ashely) Sexson and Spencer (Shawna) Sexson; great-grandchildren, Cassie (Wade) Speck, Kyle, Abby and Megan Stevens, Parker Tegtmeier, Hailey Sexson, Wyatt Sexson, Hailey Law, Sawyer Sexson and Chayse Sexson; great-great-granddaughter, Sutton June Speck; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials are suggested to Eclipse Cemetery, c/o Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, PO Box 489, North Platte, NE 69103. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. CT Saturday, May 2, at Eclipse Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The casket will be closed. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home of North Platte is in charge of arrangements.

