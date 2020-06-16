Ostergard, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Ostergard passed away Nov. 19, 2019. Her family had planned to have a service this spring to honor her life. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, the public celebration is no longer going to take place. You can remember Mary, and celebrate her life, by doing a kind deed in her memory. Folders to commemorate her life are available at the following locations in Gothenburg: Stone Hearth Estates, First United Methodist Church, Gothenburg Public Library and Gothenburg Senior Center. Folders are also available at the Arnold Public Library or may be requested electronically at CelebrateMaryOstergard@gmail.com.
