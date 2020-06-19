Owen, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Owen, 75, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at Great Plains Health on June 18, 2020. Pat was born to Barney and Anita (Carns) Broadrick on Jan. 13, 1945, in North Platte. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Howard Deckert, in North Platte. The family moved to California in 1958, then Sterling, Colorado, a year later. Pat graduated from Sterling High School in 1963 as salutatorian then returned to North Platte to work in banking. Her career began at North Platte State Bank which later became North Platte National, then Western Nebraska National, then Wells Fargo. Pat worked her way up in banking, becoming first vice president of North Platte State Bank. She retired in 2003 after 38 years. On Nov. 28, 1966, Pat married Kenneth Clayton Owen in North Platte, where they have lived ever since. Pat enjoyed traveling, going to lunch with the bank girls and doing word puzzles. She loved playing games with her grandkids and dearly loved her dogs and family, especially her grandkids. Pat was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Anita and Howard Deckert; and father, Barney Broadrick. She leaves behind husband, Ken of North Platte; son, Jeff (Cherie) Owen of Maxwell; brothers, Tom (Theresa) Deckert and Richard (Nancy) Deckert, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Grace, Abigail, Hunter, Hannah, Wyatt, Jack and Henry; as well as other family. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Cremation was chosen. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. Casual dress is requested and the cemetery requires face coverings. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com and from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
