Patricia Ann (Fisher) Burford, 85, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Great Plains Health, surrounded by loving family.
Patricia Ann was born on Dec. 19, 1934, in Fredonia, New York, to Arthur and Ida (Tressler) Fisher. Patricia grew up in New York and was there united in marriage with William Thomas Burford Jr. on Dec. 17, 1955.
Patricia worked as a nurse’s aide in the nursery at Great Plains Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed gambling, gardening and birdwatching. Patricia loved to cook, particularly for her large family, and loved all types of flowers.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Burford, Jr.; parents, Arthur and Ida Fisher; brothers, Robert “Bob” Fisher and Larry “Skip” Fisher; sisters, Janet Firkins and Brenda Stokes; great-grandson, Myles Ray Hill; and special friend, William Carey.
Patricia is survived by her five children, Cynthia (Rick) Ryan, Melody (Louis) Keup, all of North Platte, Donna (Randy) Lewis of Lincoln, William T. (Stacy) Burford III of North Platte and Patrick “Joe” (Kristi) Burford of Brady. She is also survived by brothers, Dennis “Dusty” (Mary Ellen) Fisher and Rodney “Butch” Fisher of Indiana. Patricia is also survived by her many grandchildren, Amy Adams, William “Dusty” (Lily) Wonch, both of Lincoln, Heidi (Corby) Weir of North Platte, Trish Wonch Hill (Ben Kroeze) of Lincoln, Nicolas (Dawn) Keup and Tyler Keup of North Platte, Terra (Heath) Vejraska and Tanner (Rachel) Lewis of Lincoln, Tessa Burford and Haley Burford of North Platte, and Derrick Burford and Brittney Burford, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Chaplain Brenda Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
