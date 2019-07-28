Patsy R. Pat Nisley McCarty, 92, of North Platte and Omaha, died July 26, 2019, at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Cozad.
Pat was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Guernsey, Wyoming, to Paul and Gertrude (Bohlen) Nisley.
Pat grew up in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School. She married Ray McCarty on Oct. 7, 1946. Pat worked at North Western Bell Telephone Co. starting as an operator then moving to the business office. She also worked at Tuckers Café, Pawnee Hotel and the Tom Tom Restaurant. Pat was an avid bowler; she enjoyed going to Las Vegas and gambling.
After Ray’s death in 1973, she moved to Omaha where she sold World Book. She also worked at Anthony’s Restaurant and West in the business office.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Paul and Charles Nisley.
Survivors include four children, Jerry (Nellie) McCarty from North Platte, Gary (Deanna) McCarty of Loveland, Colorado, Randy (Loreen) McCarty of Longmont, Colorado, and Patricia ”Trish” (Larry) Liljestrand of North Platte; two brothers, Jim Nisley of Wisconsin; and Bob Nisley of Washington; three sisters, Diana Henry of North Platte, Barb Harkins of Iowa and Marietta Bradford of California; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials can be donated to Fur the Love of Paws and Great Plains Hospice. Online condolences can be made at adamsswanson.com.
Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Jeremy Rinke officiating. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 29. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
