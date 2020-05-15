Kevin Lee Paul Kevin Lee Paul, 62, Maxwell, passed away May 12, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln. Kevin was born Feb. 2, 1958, in North Platte to Stanley Eugene Paul and Ina Louise (Smith) Paul. Kevin graduated with the Wolbach High School Class of 1976. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Montpelier, Idaho, Wolbach and Gothenburg. Kevin married Debbie Coplen. To this union three children were born, Douglas, Henry and Carrie. On Sept. 8, 1990, Kevin married Dwana Dickman, to this union two children were born, Tori and Kayli. The family joining this new family were Marci, Traci, Tammi and Cassi. Kevin resided in Maxwell for the last 30 years. Kevin worked at Heartland Counseling Services, owned a gas station in Maxwell called Paul's Service and had the Corner Store in Maxwell. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and dominoes, and working. Family was the center of his life and loved his large family. He was very generous with his mechanical skills, helping many people in the community and many strangers. Preceding him in death were his father, stepfather, Norris Carstens, grandson Jayden Lewis, brother, David Paul, in-laws, Dale and Deloris Dickman, and sister-in-law, Kathy Dickman. Survivors include his wife, Dwana of Maxwell; mother, Ina Carstens of Burwell; nine children, Marci (Tony) Jackson of Lincoln, Traci Picotte of Maxwell, Douglas (Ronnielee) Paul of Sutherland, Henry (Misty) Paul of North Platte, Tammi Welton of Aurora, Colorado, Carrie Fox of Aurora, Cassi Brewer of Maxwell, Tori (Travis) Harris of Kearney, Kayli Lewis of Maxwell; siblings, Robert (Jane) Paul of Tekamha, Susan Oppegard of Omaha, Stanley Paul Jr. of North Platte, Ronald Paul of Maxwell, Randy (Brenda) Paul of North Platte, Eugene (Keeley) Darling of Gothenburg; brothers-in-law, Dwain (Nancy) Dickman of Tennessee, Darrell Dickman of Maxwell; sister-in-law, Darlene Dickman; 19 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous other family member and many friends. Memorials may be made to his name and online condolences maybe shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, May 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastors Tim Lyzenga and Joe Sukraw officiating. Visitation will be noon-6 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home. Keeping with the State of Nebraska mandates in reference to COVID-19, the funeral service will be livestreamed on Adams and Swanson's Funeral Home Facebook page. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
