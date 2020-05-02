Rachel Perez Rachel Perez, 85, of North Platte, died April 28, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

