Rachel Perez Rachel Perez, 85, of North Platte, died April 28, 2020, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 4, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Reopening of restaurant dining rooms, salons pushed back due to additional cases
-
An ER doctor who treated patients after she recovered from COVID-19 has died by suicide
-
North Platte dining areas, salons to reopen May 11
-
She's been falsely accused of starting the pandemic. Her life has been turned upside down.
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.