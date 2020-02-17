Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY AND THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO SHIFT SLOWLY SOUTH FROM THE SANDHILLS INTO PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA TODAY INTO THE EVENING HOURS. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH SOME LOCAL AMOUNTS UP TO 8 INCHES ALONG THE MCPHERSON AND HOOKER COUNTY LINE, EAST TO AROUND DUNNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH AMOUNTS UP TO 8 INCHES ALONG THE MCPHERSON AND HOOKER COUNTY LINE, EAST TO AROUND DUNNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST, CENTRAL, AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AT THIS TIME, THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS FORECAST ALONG THE MCPHERSON AND HOOKER COUNTY LINE, EAST TO AROUND DUNNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. && FOR MORE INFORMATION FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE VISIT HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/LBF