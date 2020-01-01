Pete “Pee Wee” Navarrete, 70, of North Platte, was called home and entered into Heaven’s gates on Dec. 28, 2019.
Pete was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Sept. 15, 1949, to Jesse Sr. and Aranda (Lopez) Navarrete. When he was a child, the family moved to North Platte, where Pete grew up. He attended Roosevelt Elementary School and Madison Junior High. By the age of 15, Pete started working and worked all his life.
He married Linda Moreno on April 9, 1967, in Ogallala, but they lived in North Platte. Pete and Linda were together 56 years and had two daughters, Amanda Jean and Becky Jean.
Pete enjoyed fishing, working on cars, playing Pickles, going gambling and watching football, and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Being with his wife, daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids were the greatest joys of Pete’s life and world. He was a lovable, caring person who knew many people and welcomed everyone. He was also one you could count on to fix anything. Pete is loved and will be greatly missed.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Sr. and Aranda; mother-in-law, Jennie G. Moreno; sister, Nellie Serrano; and sisters-in-law, Sue Navarrete and Billie Navarrete.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of North Platte; daughters, Amanda Navarrete of North Platte and Becky Navarrete of North Platte (Raymond Holmes Jr. of Lincoln); grandkids, Dequan (Valerie) Navarrete and Alexis Navarrete; great-grandkids, Harmanie, Symphony and Lyric Navarrete; brothers, Jesse Jr. (Hilda) Navarette of Englewood, Colorado, José Navarrete of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Richard (Alice) Navarrete of Cheyenne, Eddie Navarrete of Gothenburg, Johnny (Deborah) Navarrete of North Platte, Freddie (Stacey) Navarrete of Lincoln and Robert (Pam) Alvarado of North Platte; sisters, Angel Martinez of Cheyenne, Mary Ellen Navarrete and Rosalie Anthens, both of North Platte, Annie Brown of Cameron, Oklahoma, and Elveria Navarrete Garza of Platteville, Colorado; and numerous other family members.
Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with expenses.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with celebrant Father Josh Brown. Cremation was chosen. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. The family requests casual dress. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
