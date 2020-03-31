Arleen Joan (Larson) Petersen, 80, of North Platte, passed away on March 28, 2020, at Great Plains Health. She was born July 1, 1939, in Minneapolis to Nina Woodworth. On Aug. 11, 1939, she was baptized as Karrin Jean Woodworth. Arleen was adopted on Sept. 21, 1941, by John L. and Emma C. (Andersen) Larson near Tyler, Minnesota, and was named Arleen Joan Larson. She attended country school for four years and graduated from Tyler High School in 1957. On July 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to 2nd Lt. Robert "Bob" L. Petersen at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. The couple moved to Waco, Texas, while Bob finished training at Connelly AFB to be a Radar Intercept Officer. In February 1958, they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Their sons, Todd and Jon, were born in Sioux Falls. From 1961 to 1963, they lived in Fargo, North Dakota, where Bob finished college while flying with the North Dakota National Guard. Son Marc was born in Fargo. In June 1963, the couple moved to North Platte, where Arleen worked as a Realtor from 1977 until she retired in 2018. Arleen had a love for community theatre and singing. In the mid-60s she directed eight shows and acted in 10. She was in the Frontier Revue for 30 years as both a cast member and director. She sang solos at funerals and church for 30 years and sang with the Heartland Singers. Arleen was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 50 years, serving a three-year term on the church counsel, church circle, and gave communion to the homebound. In 1985, Arleen received the Nebraskaland Days "Best in the West" Dale Studley Memorial Award followed by the "Friendship Award" in 1992. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arlen Larson; son, Jon; and great-grandson, Nolan Petersen. Arleen is survived by her husband, Bob of North Platte; sons, Marc Petersen of North Platte and Todd (Diana) Petersen of Kansas City, Missouri; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to The Connection in North Platte and online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A private family burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation with book signing will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
