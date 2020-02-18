Kathleen E. Pflaster, 79 Kathleen E. Pflaster, 79, of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Eddyville Community Center with Pastor Ryan Findley officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington. Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church, Eddyville Community or Eddyville Women's American Legion Auxiliary. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.

