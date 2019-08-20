Phyllis May Saner, 81, of Dunning, passed away Aug. 16, 2019, at her home on the ranch near Dunning, after a short battle with cancer.
Phyllis May (Collier) Saner was born May 19, 1938, at Arnold to Laurence and Irene (Schmidt) Collier.
Phyllis attended school at Dunning and graduated with the class of 1955, as valedictorian of her class.
Phyllis earned her teaching certificate at Kearney State College in one summer. In 1955-56, she taught at her first school, Cottonwood. The next year, she taught at Hardscrabble School. Phyllis drove the school bus for many years.
Phyllis married her high school sweetheart, Dwight Saner, on Aug. 12, 1956. They lived on the Vesta Saner Ranch, and then moved to the Twin Valley Angus Ranch in 1957, where Phyllis resided until her death. Phyllis worked beside Dwight, raising cattle and milking cows, as well as helping in the farrow-to-finish swine operation. She had a deep love for gardening, and not only did she love her flowers, but she also had a deep love for all animals. From llamas to turkeys, she raised them all.
Phyllis was also very active in 4-H, where she and Dwight’s kids won numerous championships at state fair. Additionally, she was active in showing horses in 4-H and was a 4-H horse leader for 20 years. Phyllis did a lot of judging for 4-H as well. Phyllis took her children to various national shows, including the Nebraska State Fair, Aksarben, American Angus Centennial Junior Show at Kansas City, the National Angus Show in Fort Worth, Texas, and the National Junior Angus Show in Omaha.
Furthermore, Phyllis also loved spending the winter months at her home in Yuma, Arizona, and the last three summers spending time with her family at her lake house near the Calamus Reservoir.
Phyllis loved music. Phyllis started playing the accordion at the age of 12. She and Dwight played for many birthdays and anniversaries. She played the keyboard and he played the guitar. Phyllis played the accordion as a member of the band The Shamrocks for 15 years. Not only was her love for playing, but also for dancing. She never missed a beat on the dance floor. Phyllis also played music for her church, where she was an active, faithful member.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight; her parents, Laurence and Irene Collier; brother, Allen Collier; in-laws, Vesta and Dorothy Saner; and nephew Byron Milleson.
Phyllis is survived by sons, Randy (Patti) Saner of North Platte, Kurt (Jeanine) of Dunning and Troy Saner of Dunning; daughter, Cindy Neben of Dunning and foster son, Austin Furrow of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and her therapy cat, Heba. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Phillip (Jessie) Saner, Matthew Saner, Chris (Sarah) Saner, Dawn (Jared) Schemper, Dallas (Jess) Wyckoff, Rusty Wyckoff, Dustin Wyckoff, Jessica (James) McHargue, Delten (Alyson) Saner, Wade Saner, Shelby (Kolby) Hamilton and Peyton Saner; her 11 great-grandchildren, Freya Saner, Sierra, Samantha, Sabrina, Sophia and Sawyer Schemper, Justin and Havanna Wyckoff, Katelyn McHargue, and Elliot and Lincoln Saner; brother, Larry Collier, sisters-in-law, Barb Collier and Marlene (Junior) Milleson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Blaine County Community Foundation and the Sandhills Heritage Museum. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Open Bible Church, Dunning, with Pastor Mark Sievering officiating. Burial will be at the Purdum Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Open Bible Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
