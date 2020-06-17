Pinkerton, Elizabeth L. "Betty"

Elizabeth L. "Betty" Pinkerton, 98, a long-time resident of the North Platte area, passed away June 11, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Betty was born on Nov. 12, 1921, in Hanna, Wyoming, to Robert and Mildred (Dahlin) Terwilliger. In 1924, they moved to Long Beach, California, and in 1933, Betty and her mother moved to the Sandhills of Tryon. Betty completed her education, graduating as valedictorian from McPherson County High School in 1940. She then taught at a one-room schoolhouse east of Tryon for one year. On May 3, 1941, she married her high school sweetheart Marrion "Pink" Pinkerton in Grant. They lived briefly in Denver and Hobbs, New Mexico, before returning to Nebraska to make their home in North Platte where they raised their two children, Christine and Alan. Betty was a devoted wife and mother who took great care of her home and family. She worked beside Pink in their income tax business and Kirby distributorship, while also supporting him in his career on the railroad. Besides building two businesses, they loved to travel and visited almost all of North America in a pickup and camper, including a family trip to Alaska and with friends to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. etty and Pink were best friends and lived life to the fullest together. They retired early, spending their summers fishing in Idaho and eventually purchasing a winter home in Mesa, Arizona, where Betty enjoyed playing bingo weekly with her friends and gambling on slot machines. After Pink's passing and until last year, she continued spending her winters in Arizona with her daughter Christine, with whom she was very close. Betty was creative and enjoyed oil painting classes, crocheting, sewing and Swedish weaving. Betty's grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. God blessed her with a very long life, and she had many years to be actively involved in raising and spoiling them all. She loved rocking them as babies, and traveling, shopping and joking with them when they were older. They all loved her dearly and enjoyed spending time with her and hearing the often-repeated stories of her upbringing and life of adventures. Betty was deeply loved by her family and we grieve her passing tremendously. We can picture the happy reunion with her mother Mildred, husband Pink, granddaughter Kelley, and the many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that were waiting for her in Heaven. We imagine Pink and Kelley saying, "What took you so long!" as they all reunited with hugs. etty loved her pets, and memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Preceding her in death were her husband, Marrion "Pink" Pinkerton; granddaughter, Kelley McDaniel; stillborn daughter, Cheryl; stillborn son, Marrion Jr; and infant brother, Neil. Betty's survivors include her daughter, Christine Zook-Pinkerton of North Platte; son, Alan (Joyce) Pinkerton of Kennewick, Washington; her grandchildren, Shawna (Cinch) Munson of North Platte; Jacqueline (Miles) Beck of Tempe, Arizona; Jeffrey (Stacie) Pinkerton of Gilbert, Arizona; grandson-in-law, Michael McDaniel of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Noah Munson of Kearney, Ethan and Caleb Munson of North Platte; Mya McDaniel of Two Rivers, Taylor Marvin of Tempe; Morgan Pinkerton of Gilbert; and step-great-grandchildren, Cassaundra and Stephen Kinnear of Gilbert. Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Stone officiating. Burial will be at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
