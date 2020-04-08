Michael P. Porter, 72, of Chino Hills, California, passed away March 25, 2020, at the VA hospital in Loma Linda, California. He was born in North Platte on July 9, 1947, to Fredrick C. "Mike" and Laura (Freeze) Porter. His family moved to California when he was a child. He graduated from Norwalk High School in California in 1965. He married his high school sweetheart, Gail Jarrell, in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, with his wife by his side. He was promoted to Sargent E-5 before his honorable discharge in 1968. He returned to his former employer, Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California, and later worked for Metropolitan Life, soon being promoted to manager. Before his retirement in 2010, he was a self-employed contractor specializing in solar installation and residential concrete finishing. Mike was a caring and compassionate person who loved spending time with his family and telling jokes. He enjoyed his visits to North Platte, and had fun hanging out with his cousin, Bob Freeze, at the bait shop. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Charity Walters in 2010; and grandson, Jonathan Garcia in 2004. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gail; son, Michael (Amy) of Foley, Alabama; daughters, Christina at home and Shannon (Luis) Garcia of Chino, California; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Dan (Joan) of Chino, Kathy (Andrew) Cynova and Laurie A. Jones, both of North Platte, and David (Carol) of Sidney; and many other family members. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California, on April 13, 2020. Services will be held at a later date due to national health concerns.
