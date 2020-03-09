Quinonez, Carmen

Carmen Quinonez, 74, of North Platte, passed away on March 8, 2020, with her family by her side. Carmen was born July 17, 1945, to Rafael and Victoria (Godina) Martinez in Noria De Angeles, Zacatecas, Mexico. When she was 8 years old the family moved to the United States, living in Texas, Washington and Nebraska. The family settled in Hershey in the late 1950's where Carmen grew up and attended school. She worked for TRW in Ogallala and married David Angel Diaz. They moved to Kansas for a while and then returned to Nebraska where they lived in North Platte. Carmen worked as a housekeeper at Howard Johnson's and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. On Aug. 26, 2011, Carmen married Angel Quinonez in North Platte, where they made their home. She was a collector of angels and plants and enjoyed cooking, playing keno, listening to Spanish music and singing. She loved her family, especially her grandkids, and being called "Grandma Carmen." Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Victoria Martinez; brother, Jerry Martinez; granddaughter, Cydney Diaz; her first husband, Angel Diaz; niece, Catina Martinez; and grandmother, Carlota Rodriguez. She leaves behind her husband, Angel; sons, Henry Diaz (Brenda Christensen), David Diaz, Tony (Kari) Diaz and Chris Perez, all of North Platte, and Rogelio Diaz of Lincoln; grandchildren, Sasha Diaz, Christian Diaz, Rylea Diaz, Angel Diaz and Rose Diaz; brothers, Ralph (Genoveva) Martinez of Hershey, Phil Martinez of North Platte, Frank Martinez of Wood River and Tony (Maya) Martinez of Thatcher, Arizona; sisters, Kathy (Anthony) Michele of Bellevue and San Juana (Stuart) Marshall, Rosie (Martin) Rodriguez and Rita Martinez, all of North Platte; and many loving nieces, nephews and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
9:00AM-7:00PM
Mar 11
Rosary
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10:30AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
415 North Chestnut Street
North Platte, NE 69101
Mar 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11:00AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
415 North Chestnut Street
North Platte, NE 69101
