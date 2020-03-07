Radcliffe, Kevin

Kevin Scott Radcliffe, 52, of North Platte, passed away February 27, 2020. Born June 14, 1967 in Los Angeles, CA to Harold L. and Gayle (Wells) Radcliffe. Retired Unit Operator at Gerald Gentleman Station, NPPD. Kevin was an avid fisherman, hunter, and gun enthusiast. He enjoyed time at the cabin at Big Mac with his family and friends, traveling and spending time at the Casinos. He loved and was loved fiercely by his family. He left his mark on all who knew him Family members include his wife Michelle; sons Anthony "TJ" Naranjo, Prescott, AZ and Jason Naranjo, North Platte; daughter Brandi Naranjo (Tom Roper), Lincoln; grandchildren Dawn (Eric) Fye, Anthony Naranjo, Alex Naranjo, Nathaniel Naranjo and Kaden Naranjo; great-grandchildren Sophia, Zayden, and Jackson; sister Lisa Radcliffe Wallace (Bryan), Florence, MT; aunt Nona Radcliffe; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Judy Whyte; brothers-in-law Joe (Jean) Whyte and Al Whyte; sister-in-law Kim Cooper. Preceded in death by his parents; grandson Aiden; grandparents John and Helen Wells and Edward and Cora Radcliffe. A celebration of Kevin's life will be from 2-5 pm Saturday (3-14-20) at the Moose Lodge, 1315 East 4th, North Platte. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. No visitation/cremation Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
