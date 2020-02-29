Radcliffe, Kevin

Kevin Scott Radcliffe, 52, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. Kevin was born June 14, 1967, in Los Angeles to Harold L. and Gayle (Wells) Radcliffe. He retired as a Unit Operator at Gerald Gentleman Station for Nebraska Public Power District. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Aiden; grandparents, John and Helen Wells and Edward and Cora Radcliffe. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Anthony "TJ" Naranjo of Prescott, Arizona, and Jason Naranjo of North Platte; daughter, Brandi (Tom) Roper of Lincoln; grandchildren, Dawn (Eric) Fye, Anthony Naranjo, Alex Naranjo, Nathaniel Naranjo and Kaden Naranjo; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jackson Fye and Zayden Bristol; sister, Lisa (Bryan)Radcliffe Wallace of Florence, Montana; aunt, Nona Radcliffe; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at roperandsons.com. A celebration of Kevin's life will be at a later date. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation.
