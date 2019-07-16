Rae Jean “Jellybean” Matlock-Graham, 52, of Omaha, peacefully passed away July 14, 2019, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha after a short battle with cancer.
Rae Jean was born Feb. 18, 1967, to Gene and Gloria Graham at St. Mary’s Hospital in North Platte. The family later moved to Kearney, where she graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1985 and from Kearney State College in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She lived in North Carolina and most recently Omaha, where she was employed at Target as a produce assistant.
Rae married her beloved wife, Gwen, on May 20, 2014. Rae had a love for life, could make people laugh and never knew a stranger. Her greatest joy was her family, which included Gwen, immediate family, nieces, nephews and many stepchildren and grandchildren. Rae and Gwen raised their granddaughter, Gwen “Cookie” Creath, who now serves in the Army National Guard.
Rae is survived by her wife, Gwen Matlock-Graham, and parents, Gene and Gloria Graham, all of Omaha; brothers, Terry (Lisa) Graham of Omaha and Brian (Amy) Graham of Kearney; stepchildren, Kendria, Nicolette and Joslyn Creath; special step-grandchild, Gwen Creath; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who adored their “Auntie Rae” and “Maw Maw.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Gwen or Living Faith Methodist Church, Omaha. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Cremation was chosen. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Living Faith Methodist Church, with a lunch to follow. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Trinity Cemetery, Hershey. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
