Ramona Mae Fisher, 88, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
She was born March 8, 1931, on the family farm in the Tyrone Township in Red Willow County, to Henry and Mary (Amen) Ruf Sr., and she was the second-youngest of 11 children. She grew up in Wilsonville on the family farm. She graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of ’48.
Ramona was united in marriage to LeRoy Fisher on Sept. 18, 1951, in Hyattsville, Maryland, a suburb of Washington D.C. She lived in Philadelphia while LeRoy was in the Navy, moving to McCook after his discharge. They moved to North Platte in the spring of 1955, where LeRoy and Ramona owned and operated Shamrock Gas and Oil Station. Ramona also was employed as a secretary at the North Platte Public School and the Sun Mart deli department, where she enjoyed the chance to use her culinary skills. She loved to cook, sew, paint, refinish furniture, ceramics and garden, where she spent countless hours planting and tending to her flower outside. There was a beautiful sea of colors from tulips in the spring to mums in the fall.
She made hundreds of baby quilts, as well as quilts for adults; giving them away made her happy and proud of her work.
The couple owned some land in Hershey by the river, where they spent many hours gardening and fixing up a little getaway place. The entire family enjoyed spending time there. They loved to cook and entertain. Ramona was especially proud of her homemade pies and bread. Everyone at church loved to see her show up at potlucks with her pies.
She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Fisher, in 2008; son, Dale; daughter, Connie; and a grandson, Travis Fisher.
Survivors include her children, Linda Mueller of North Platte, Stanley (Sandy) Fisher of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Allen (Linda) Fisher of Punta Gorda, Florida; sister, Ruby Slavens; six grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Mueller, Ryan (Jessica) Mueller, Kendra Eggleton, Nathan Fisher, Andrea (Josh) Weitzel and Shane Fisher; 11 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Walker officiating. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
