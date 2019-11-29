Ramona R. Benjamin, 87, of North Platte, died Nov. 25, 2019, at Great Plains Health.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in rural Custer County, near Pleasant Hill, and was the daughter of Walter and Josephine (Porter) Bailey. She was next to the youngest child of her 12 sisters and brothers.
Ramona was raised on the family homestead through the sixth grade. Her family then moved to Gothenburg, where she spent her remaining childhood years. She attended and graduated from the local high school in 1951.
Following graduation, she met and married her husband, George, in 1954. Together they resided and enjoyed over 60 years in North Platte, raising their three children. Her hobbies and interests included music, gardening, sewing and cooking. She was a long-standing member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Ramona is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children: Michael, Debra and Todd; grandchildren, Travis and Justin; and great-granddaughter, Emrah; her sister, Delores Rodine; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial has been established to benefit the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society, and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. James Trippett officiating. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
