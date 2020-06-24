Rayn, Velma Belle

Velma Belle Ryan, 92, of North Platte, passed away June 22, 2020, at Centennial Park. Velma was born July 4, 1928, to William Dean and Margaret Della (Ison) Jackson in Akron, Colorado. She grew up in Colorado, living in Platner and Sterling, then moved to North Platte, where she attended high school. After graduation, she became a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell for 29 years, retiring in April 1981. Most important to Velma was her family, making cards, playing bridge, walking, traveling, reading, her faith and making rosaries for the missions. She is survived by her husband, Don; sons, Mike (Marsha) Ryan, Doug (Rose) Ryan and Christopher (Laurie) Ryan, all of North Platte; grandson, Aaron (Sarah) Ryan; great-grandchildren, Tyson and Jade; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A Christian wake service will at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with the Rev. Sagar as celebrant. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. For those who are unable to attend the service, it will be it will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson Facebook page.
