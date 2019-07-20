Reagan S. Carr, 44, of Arthur, passed away July 17, 2019, at the Ogallala Community Hospital.
Reagan was born Nov. 2, 1974, to Ronald and Shirley (Bonifield) Carr, in Ogallala.
Reagan attended schools in Hyannis and Mullen, graduating from Mullen High School in 1992. After graduating, he attended college at the University of Wyoming and University of Denver, eventually graduating from Kearney State College, where he received his bachelor’s degree. Reagan returned to the family ranch at Whitman.
Reagan married Vivienne Kay on Oct. 10, 2010, in Niwot, Colorado. They made their home on the ranch. In May 2019, he purchased the Bunkhouse in Arthur.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Reagan is survived by his wife, Vivienne Carr; one daughter, Madeline Carr, both of Arthur; his mother, Shirley Carr; two brothers, Ronn (Judy) Carr and Randy Carr, all of Whitman; and two sisters, Sally Monahan and Sue Albert, both of Arthur.
Online condolences may be shared at drauckerfuneralhome.com
Cremation was chosen. Private family services will be at the Eclipse Cemetery in rural McPherson County at a later date. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
