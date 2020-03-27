Regas, Georgia

Georgia Regas, 81, of North Platte, passed away March 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Georgia was born Sept. 1, 1938, to Christopher and Nickoletta (Terzakis) Regas in North Platte. Georgia graduated from North Platte High School in 1956. She worked in North Platte at KODY radio station and Madison Junior High School. Georgia also worked for Dr. Daughtery and then for the Nebraska State Patrol, in the criminal division, as a secretary for 38 years before retiring. After retiring, she volunteered at a local food pantry. Georgia was known for her strong spirit and was a very giving and generous person. She loved Coca-Cola and was a faithful and avid Husker football fan. She enjoyed crocheting and made afghans for many people. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog Maxx very much. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by son, Troy (Deb) Regas of North Platte; three granddaughters, Maggie, Heather and Elvira (Greg Weaver) Alvarado ; great-granddaughters, Makaya, Sienna and Marley Dewolf, Ladaisha Jones and baby Charlie Rae; siblings, Helen (John) Charbonneau of North Platte and James (Candace) Regas of Centennial, Colorado; niece, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Lawrence of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; nephew, Christopher Regas of Lakewood, Colorado; great-nieces and nephews, Ryder James Lawrence, Kendall Elizabeth Lawrence, Odin James Regas and Viktor Kristos Regas. Memorials are suggested to The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private family services will be at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home and burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Omaha man who told police he was 'on the hunt' for children to sexually assault faces up to 190 years in prison
-
NDOT closes I-80, US 30 at North Platte
-
Crashes on Highway 97, Interstate 80 claim 3 lives
-
COVID-19 case reported in Gothenburg
-
Nebraska Game and Parks tightens alcohol restrictions at Lake McConaughy
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.