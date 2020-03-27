Regas, Georgia

Georgia Regas, 81, of North Platte, passed away March 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Georgia was born Sept. 1, 1938, to Christopher and Nickoletta (Terzakis) Regas in North Platte. Georgia graduated from North Platte High School in 1956. She worked in North Platte at KODY radio station and Madison Junior High School. Georgia also worked for Dr. Daughtery and then for the Nebraska State Patrol, in the criminal division, as a secretary for 38 years before retiring. After retiring, she volunteered at a local food pantry. Georgia was known for her strong spirit and was a very giving and generous person. She loved Coca-Cola and was a faithful and avid Husker football fan. She enjoyed crocheting and made afghans for many people. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog Maxx very much. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by son, Troy (Deb) Regas of North Platte; three granddaughters, Maggie, Heather and Elvira (Greg Weaver) Alvarado ; great-granddaughters, Makaya, Sienna and Marley Dewolf, Ladaisha Jones and baby Charlie Rae; siblings, Helen (John) Charbonneau of North Platte and James (Candace) Regas of Centennial, Colorado; niece, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Lawrence of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; nephew, Christopher Regas of Lakewood, Colorado; great-nieces and nephews, Ryder James Lawrence, Kendall Elizabeth Lawrence, Odin James Regas and Viktor Kristos Regas. Memorials are suggested to The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Private family services will be at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home and burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Regas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.