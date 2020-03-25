Georgia Regas Georgia Regas, 81, of North Platte, died March 25, 2020, at Great Plains Health. Family service will be private. Burial will be at North Platte Cemetary. Visitation will be from noon-8 p.m., with family present, Friday, March 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

