Eva Dorothea (Thomsen) Reutzel, 83, of Torrington, Wyoming, passed away May 26, 2020. Eva was born June 17, 1936 to Henry P. and Mary Thomsen. Eva married Neil Reutzel on June 4 1954. To this union four sons were born. Eva was a wonderful cook and artist, and enjoyed boy scouts and daycare. Survivors include sons, Steve, Rick (Carole), Ray and Tim (Diane) and their families; and sisters, Colleen, Lois and Melanie. A memorial service will be at a later date.

