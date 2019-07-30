Rex Howard, 65, of North Platte, passed away July 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 17, 1954, to H.C. and Murena (Hoehne) Howard at North Platte.
Rex was a lifelong resident of North Platte and was employed at the North Platte Opportunity Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jack and Gary.
Rex is survived by sisters-in-law, Doris Howard and Lucille Howard and nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Private family services will be held at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
