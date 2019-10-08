Rexford Lee “Si” Jeffers, 93, of North Platte, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Linden Court.
Rex was born May 7, 1926, to Rex William and Eva (Whitesel) Jeffers on the family farm near Amherst, where he grew up. Rex went to school in Miller and graduated from Miller High School in 1943. He attended Kearney State College for a semester, and then went to work at the Cornhusker Ammunition Depot in Grand Island. In 1945, Rex hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte and worked as a fireman, later becoming an engineer, and retired from the railroad in 1984.
On June 7, 1950, Rex was united in marriage to Hilda M. Gibbons at St. Mary Catholic Church at Prairie Center. The couple lived in North Platte, where they raised their three children. Rex and Hilda were married for nearly 69 years when she passed away just a few months ago. Rex was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Eagles Aerie No. 2839 and the North Platte Rock Club where he served as president. During his retirement years, Rex enjoyed camping trips with his wife and volunteering at the Senior Center delivering Meals on Wheels. He loved doing scenic photography and collecting and working with rocks. He was also a bit of an inventor of garden tools and gadgets, if he didn’t have the right tool for a job, he’d make it. Rex especially loved his family and Molly, his beloved cocker spaniel.
Along with is wife, Hilda, Rex was preceded in death by their son, Gary; his sister, Rosemary Hemman; and parents, Rex and Eva Jeffers.
Rex is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Thornton of McCook and Colleen (Jim) Larsen of North Platte; grandchildren, Gianna (Luis) Nolda, Jessamy Thornton (Mike Generette), Micah Larsen, Jeremy (Carolyn) Larsen, Brian (Toshanna) Jeffers and Christina (Thomas) Dodson; great-grandchildren, Steffani, Lexis, Evie, Henry, Harmony, Alexia and Stephen; and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the North Platte Catholic School Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
A gathering and celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Colleen’s home, 3623 Sugarberry Road. Cremation was chosen and inurnment will be at a later date at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.