Rhonda Lee Messersmith, 83, died Jan. 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney.
She was born May 11, 1936, in Indianapolis to Allen and Helen (Nauerth) Conyers.
She married Robert Lee Messersmith on Aug. 3, 1967, in Curtis.
Rhonda worked as a secretary for Snell Services for 30 years until her retirement in 2010. She loved doing crossword puzzles, reading and music. Rhonda directed Maxwell’s First Baptist Church Choir for 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ed Conyers; and nephew, Jeff Conyers.
Survivors include her husband, Bob of North Platte; sister, Sandra Gordon of Indianapolis; nephews, Dave (Kate) Gordon, Nathan (Melissa) Gordon, Chris (Susie) Gordon, Tony (Holly) Gordon and David (Susanne) Conyers; nieces, Laura (Russ) Carr and Lisa (Joe) Rodgers; sister-in-law, Sherry Conyers; brother-in-law, Dick Messersmith; and many great-nephews, nieces, and special friends.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church Choir. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the First Baptist Church in Maxwell with Pastor Tim Lyzenga presiding. Burial will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
