Richard E. Walz, 61, of North Platte, passed away July 11, 2019, at Bryan West Hospital, Lincoln.
Richard was born Nov. 25, 1957, to Bernard and Shirley “Irene” Walz. He graduated from Hershey High School in 1976 and went on to hold various jobs, including working for Burlington Northern Railroad and Weathercraft Roofing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ken Walz.
He is survived by two sons, Chad (Britni) Walz and Adam (Chelsea) Walz, of North Platte; three grandchildren, Kole, Kyler and Adley; brother, Randy (Sheila) Walz and sister Sherri (Dave) Laubner, all of North Platte; sister-in-law, Patricia Walz, of Hershey; and several nieces, nephews and other family.
Cremation was chosen and the family will have a private inurnment. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of the arrangements.
