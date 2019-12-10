Richard George Peterson, 90, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village in North Platte.
Richard was born in Palisade on May 18, 1929, to parents George and Bertha (Kittle) Peterson. Richard graduated from Hayes Center High School in 1947.
Richard married Norma (Nitsch) Peterson on Feb. 17, 1950.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, in 2001; his parents, George (Bertha) Peterson; brother, Marvin Peterson; and his sister and her husband, Ruth (Robert) Ward.
Loved ones left to celebrate Richard’s life include his son, Bruce Peterson and daughter, Lana (Rick) May, all of Hayes Center; grandson, Nolan (Erin) May of Kearney; granddaughter, Rhea (Craig) Softley of Hayes Center; eight great-grandchildren, Blaire, Caylie, Carly, Eli, Cydney, Colton, Tyler and Celia; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to Union Congregational United Church of Christ, 301 Hall St, Hayes Center, NE 69032, or the Hayes Center Senior Center, P.O. Box 366, Hayes Center, NE 69032. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Hayes Center, with the Rev. Jean Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Hayes Center Cemetery. Visitation with family greeting, will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.