Richard Mathais “Dick” Beyer, 87, of North Platte, passed away July 20, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
Dick was born March 27, 1932, to Jes Jorgensen and Pearl Viola (Bassett) Beyer in North Platte, where he lived all his life. While in high school, Dick ran track and played football for Coach Tolley; their team was the Big 10 Championship Bulldog Team of 1949!
After graduating, Dick went to work for Fairmont Foods and became Plant Manager, which he did until it closed. He then bought Yonts Appliance in 1980 and renamed it Beyer’s Curtis-Mathis. Dick enjoyed having something to do, so after retiring he worked for Knapp Electric until his health declined.
On Sept. 30, 1951, Dick was united in marriage to Etta Levaun “Sis” Hand in North Platte. The couple had four children and lived in the house he built.
Dick was a member of the Moose Lodge and a sports fan who loved watching the Huskers and Broncos. He also had a koi pond in the backyard where he could go and enjoy feeding his fish. Dick loved his family and watching his grandkids play ball. He especially liked people and was kind to everyone, he was always there to help.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Jes and Pearl; and brother, Don Beyer.
He leaves behind his wife, Sis of North Platte; daughter, Chris Beyer of North Platte; sons, Jim Beyer of Beaver Crossing and Mitch (Amy) Beyer and Marty (Julie) Beyer, all of North Platte; sister, Sheila Beyer Welch of Winnsboro, Texas; grandchildren, David (Staci) Turner, Paul Turner, Nathan (Maria) Turner, CJ (Helena) Beyer, Drew Beyer, Jadelyn Beyer and Tristen Beyer; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ana, Bethany, Brayden and Eithyn; and a great-great-grandson, Brantley; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Paws-itive Partners.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
