Rick J. Fisher, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died Sept. 24, 2019.
He was born May 5, 1949, in Broken Bow, to Dick and Micky Fisher, who are deceased.
He married Nancy Paxton in 1968 and together they had one child, Shannon, and they later divorced.
He married Dianna L. Swartwood Feb. 25, 1988, in Elm Creek. She preceded him in death Feb. 24, 2002, after a long battle with colon cancer, which is why they moved from North Platte to Cheyenne in 1999.
Dianna was an employee of the Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years before having to take disability retirement; Rick also retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after being a conductor for 40 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club, Union Pacific Employees Club and was involved in other organizations.
They enjoyed life to the fullest. Both of them loved to give themselves in so many ways to their family, friends and charities.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Shannon R. Burchett, of Dixon, Missouri, and grandchildren, Amanda and Kyle Harper, of Shawnee, Kansas; Shannon’s husband, Patrick, and all of his family; all of Rick’s cousins and families; all of the Swartwood families; and his special friend, Linda Bogart, and all of her family.
Memorials are suggested to the David Hospice Center, 600 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009; the American Cancer Society; or Grace Methodist Church 2950 Spruce Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Online condolences may be shared at wrcfuneral.com.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 19, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2950 Spruce Drive, Cheyenne, with the Rev. Laura Rainwater officiating. A graveside service will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Cheyenne, and reception will follow the service at Grace United Methodist Church. Rolla Cremation and Memorial, Rolla, Missouri, is in charge of cremation. Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home, Cheyenne, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
