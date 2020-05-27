Janice Lee Rickertsen Janice Lee Rickertsen, 64, of Gothenburg, died May 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Online guestbook may be signed at blasestrauser.com. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

