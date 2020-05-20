Ridder, Richard Paul

Richard Paul Ridder, 82, passed away May 16, 2020, at his home in Callaway surrounded by his family. Richard was born Sept. 8, 1937, to Alvis and Lucille (Snyder) Ridder in Callaway. He grew up on a ranch west of Callaway. He graduated from Callaway High School in 1954. In 1956, he joined the Army and spent one year in Germany. After being honorably discharged in 1958, Rich went into farming and ranching with his father. In 1962, he married Nancy Thompson in North Platte. He loved the land, the baby calves, hunting, fishing, and in his retirement, playing pool at the Senior Center. He spent long hours farming but always made time for his family. His hobbies included wood working and building things. Richard was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church his entire life, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served on the St. Boniface Church Board for many years. He served on the Farmer's Co-op Elevator Board for 14 years, the Delight Township Board for 12 years, and served on the Callaway School Board for 12 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Lucille Ridder; parents-in-law, Carl and Peg Thompson; son-in-law, Dave Duff; sisters, Marcella, Helen, Elaine and Carolyn; and brothers, Harold and Charles. His survivors include his wife, Nancy of 58 years; children, Ann (Pat) Cockerill of Gretna, Jeff (Kim) Ridder of Lincoln, and Laura Duff of Gretna; six grandchildren, Josh (Katie) Vogel, Trevor (Madeline) Vogel, Cole Ridder, Maddie Ridder, Morgan (Jake) Swoboda and Spencer Duff; four great-grandchildren, Violet, River, June and Finn; brother, Ron (Deb) Ridder; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials are suggested to the Callaway Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com. Graveside service and interment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway with Father Thomas Gudipalli, officiating. Richard's graveside service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home's Facebook page. Additional memorial services and rosary will be at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Callaway. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or less at public gatherings. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
