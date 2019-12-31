Robert “Bob” Lee Gage, 71, of Texas, formerly of North Platte, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, in Texas. He was born Sept. 4, 1948, to Violet and LeRoy Gage in North Platte. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1967.
Bob married Shirley Peters May 3, 1969, in Fort Riley, Kansas, while serving in the Army. Upon leaving the Army, Bob worked various jobs until he obtained his CDL and started his lifelong career as a truck driver. He traveled all over the United States driving big rigs. Together Bob and Shirley had six children.
In 1986, Bob joined the First Assembly of God Church, Chappell. Through the singles ministry he met his current wife, Sonia. Together, Bob and Sonia continued to drive trucks until they moved to Van, Texas, in 1994 where he began his job with D&M Contractors. Bob worked with D&M Contractors for 24 years until the time of his illness in 2018. Bob was the lead truck driver and earned the nickname “Bullet Bob” because he drove like a man on a mission and wasted no time getting from one place to the next.
Bob loved to hunt, and his true passion was fishing, especially night fishing. He loved Western movies, country music and as much coffee as possible. He was known for making his grandkids laugh with silly songs and horseplay around the house. All the grandkids adored their Grandpa Bob.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Sonia Gage; brother, Kenneth (Ruth) Gage; sister, Shirley (Leo) Sylvan, sister, Donna (Everett) Hunt; six children, Connie Stevens, Rick (Tammy) Gage, Lisa (Mike) Carey, David (Mandi) Gage, Aimee (Roy) Lunkwitz, Darin (Crystal) Gage; three stepdaughters, Dawn (Trey) Parnell, Monica (Dean) Dike, and Jodi Tunnell.
He proudly had 23 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids.
Memorials are suggested in his name and online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with military honors graveside, at a later date. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
