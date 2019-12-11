Robert “Bob” LeRoy Carpenter, 83, of North Platte, entered into his new life in Heaven on Dec. 7, 2019.
Bob was born May 9, 1936, in Scottsbluff to Veral A. and Irene (Combs) Carpenter.
In 1954, he entered the United States Navy. Bob was an aviation ordnanceman second class petty officer. He was discharged in 1958. He worked for the Burlington Railroad from 1958-61 and from there was a sales manager at Fairmont Foods until 1976. Bob was owner and manager with Bob Sheets of the Frontier Resort at Lake Maloney from 1976, retiring in 1993 when he took a part-time job working for True Value until 2003.
He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his four-legged friend, Rusty, who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Welsh; brothers, Jerry Carpenter and Dickie Carpenter; sisters-in-law, Janet Sessum and Mikki Easton; and a brother-in-law, Keith Vohlend.
Survivors include his wife, Ronda of North Platte; son, Rob Carpenter of Brighton, Colorado; daughter, Tina (Robert) Levene of Honey Creek, Iowa; grandchildren, Bobbi Falzone, Becky Gardner, Robert James Carpenter, Kelley Castaneda, Josh Herron, Jeremy Levene and Jake Levene; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Vohlend of Scottsbluff and JoAnne (Tom) Engstrom of Sterling, Colorado; brother, Mike (Pam) Carpenter of Scottsbluff; numerous nieces and nephews; in-laws, Norma Carpenter of Gering, George Sessum of Clermont, Florida, Bob (Marie) Easton of Kearney, Dale (Lori) Easton, Kendra (Brian) Kugler, Konnie (Dave) Britton and Kelly (Steve) Garcia, all of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to the Mission II Haiti. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Cremation was chosen. The register book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home,2 which is in charge arrangements.
