Robert E. Hall

Robert (Bob) Edward Hall, 68, of North Platte, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020.Bob was born Jan. 8, 1952, to Robert and Marilyn (McMillan) Hall in Aurora. He was raised in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1970. Bob had a lifelong career in hotel management in Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho, and more recently managed Overhead Door Company for Weathercraft Companies in North Platte.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his son, Joshua of North Platte; sisters, Carol (Tim) Lyon of Norfolk, Susan (Greg) Freudenburg of Hooper, Kristin (Dean) Dahlkoetter of Norfolk and Mary (Randy) Burnison of Louisville; nieces and nephews; cousins and friends.
Memorial remembrance and celebration of life with family and friends will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Graduate Lincoln Hotel, 141 N Ninth Street, Lincoln, with a private interment in Taos, New Mexico.
