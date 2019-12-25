Robert Eugene Winchell, 98, died Dec. 21, 2019, in North Platte.
Bob was born Dec. 13, 1921, in Goodland, Kansas, the son of Daniel and Martha (Erickson) Winchell.
He married Barbara Harding in Sidney on Jan. 24, 1943. They were married 73 years before Barb’s passing in 2015. They brought into this world four children: Linda, Dan, John and Dean.
Bob served his country in the South Pacific in World War II aboard the USS Wachapreague. After returning from the war, he went to work for Union Pacific Railroad in 1946, following job openings on the railroad eastward from Julesburg, Colorado, before finally settling in North Platte. Bob retired in 1982. After retirement, he spent his time enjoying the many friends and grandkids that have been so much a part of their lives.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife and daughter, Linda Fairchild.
He is survived by sons. Dan (Linda) of North Platte, John (Gayle) of North Platte and Dean (Tina) of Harvard; brother-in-law, Marvin Harding of Houston; sisters-in-law, Carma Ehalt of Arizona, Rose Harding of Burns, Wyoming, and Roberta Harding of Thousand Palms, California; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.
Although a long life results in many acquaintances, perhaps not as many true friends.
Many special memories of his friend Chris Linn, the extraordinary kindness of his caregiver, Sara Zogg and of Chuck Matthews a friend who never forgot his service to his country.
A memorial has been established.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Delp presiding. Private family inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Cremation was chosen. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
