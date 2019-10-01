Robert L. “Rob” Richardson, 71, of Alma, formerly of North Platte, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, after battling health issues for many years, and more recently, complications from throat cancer.
Rob was born March 3, 1948, to Gerald Keith “Jerry” Richardson Sr. and Jean Ardelle (Hastings) Richardson in North Platte. He grew up and attended school in North Platte, and then enlisted in the U.S. Marines in 1966. Rob was an Amtrac Crewman, serving two tours in Vietnam, including fighting against the Vietcong during the Tet Offensive of 1968. He earned the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1970.
Following his service, Rob returned to North Platte where he worked at various places including Sears Auto Center, Penny’s Auto Center, Larry’s Glass and Power Drive & Bearings. He later worked for Old Home Bread (Metz Baking) delivering baked goods in the North Platte area, and for a short while in Cheyenne, Wyoming, before returning to North Platte to continue his job at the bakery. In 1992, Rob became a salesman at Wheel’s Used Cars. In 2003, he moved to Lincoln where he continued selling cars until his health declined and he retired in 2004.
Rob met Julie Haussermann in 2000 and they were married on Jan. 31, 2004, in Lincoln, where they resided until moving to Alma in 2013. Rob was a member of Sertoma, P.R. Halligan Post No. 163 American Legion, and the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln, where he was baptized in 2003. Rob liked helping with Nebraskaland Days and various community fundraisers around North Platte. He also enjoyed golfing with his loved ones and watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Richardson Sr.; mother and stepfather, Jean and Melvin Nordin; father-in-law, Rolland “Pode” Waggoner; sister, Roxanne Baldwin; brother-in-law, Harley Jaide; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Hawley.
Rob is survived by his wife, Julie of Alma; son, Mick Richardson of North Platte; brother, G. Keith Richardson of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Deb Jaide of Bladen; mother-in-law, Elma Jean Waggoner of Alma; stepchildren, Bruce Boggs, Brooke Boggs, Eric Haussermann, Emily Anderson and Elissa Priess; grandkids, Dehjin, Ashley, Nathan, Brianna, Isabella, Jared, Brenna, Kenley, Connor, Case and Cannon; seven great-grandkids; special friends, Larry and Marilyn Schnell; many nieces and nephews; his dogs, Bailey and Bridgette; and numerous other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the United States Honor Flag (ushonorflag.org), Harlan County Senior Center, or North Platte Senior Center. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
In keeping with Rob’s wishes, cremation was chosen. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with Pastor Paul Ferrarone officiating. The memorial book may be signed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.