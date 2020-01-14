Robert Scott Allison, 66, of North Platte, died Jan. 1, 2020, at home.
Scott was born on Nov. 28, 1953, to John Robert Allison and Joan Elizabeth (Caldwell) Allison in Marceline, Missouri. Scott graduated from Marceline High School in 1972, attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri, and then graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife biology in 1983.
On July 3, 1982, Scott married Rachel Anderson. They lived in Columbia, Missouri, and had a daughter, Erin, in 1986. They lived in several other places and eventually settled in North Platte in 1997. Scott had a great love for the outdoors: Early on in fishing, camping and anything on the water. In time, his interests turned to gardening, especially growing irises, and later he turned to cooking. His entire life he was an animal lover, particularly cats, dogs, and birds. He was a member of the Tout Bird Club and a supporter of Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, John.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel; daughter, Erin; mother, Joan (John) Perry of Brookfield, Missouri; brothers, John (Julia Miller) Allison of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jeff (Jim Lomax) Allison of Bethel, New York; sister, Susan (Ron) Mayers of Chillicothe, Missouri; and nephews, John R. Allison, Mason Mayers and Grahm Mayers.
Memorials are suggested to the Best Friends Animal Society. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com.
A family gathering will be at a later date in Missouri. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
