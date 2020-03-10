Rodgers, Morgan

It is with great sadness that the family of Morgan Rodgers announce her sudden passing on Feb. 16, 2020, at the early age of 20. Morgan Elizabeth Rodgers was born March 16, 1999, to Matt and Carla Rodgers in Denver. They moved to Texas in 2000, and the family expanded in 2001, when sister Kailee was born. In 2004, the Rodgers family moved to McCook, where Morgan attended elementary school. Pastor Steve and Denise Bales played a large role in the Christian upbringing of Morgan through Sunday school classes, adventures and trips. Morgan and Kailee moved with their mother to Hershey in 2009, where Morgan attended junior high and freshman year of high school in Hershey Public Schools participating in volleyball, basketball, and her favorite, dance team. Morgan again moved with her mother from Hershey to Houston, where she finished her high school years excelling with her graceful dancing with the Cypress Creek Silverados Drill Team. She won many competitions, and won over many hearts with her beautiful dancing. Following graduation in May 2017, Morgan enlisted in the United States Navy. Her career with the Navy was cut short with a knee injury in last part of boot camp and she was honorably discharged in early 2018. She then moved to Ogallala to reside with her father, Matt Rodgers, where she worked full time at Open Range and Ole's in Paxton, as well as working with children in the area. During this time Morgan also earned a CNA certification and attended classes at Mid-Plains Community College. Last summer Morgan decided to pursue her career as a nurse and transferred to Southeast Community College to start the classes needed to enter the registered nurse program. While attending school full time she worked at Homegoods department store. In January, Morgan decided to utilize her CNA certificate to work at GoldenCrest Retirement Center. She was going home from her shift the tragic night she was taken from us to go to heaven. Morgan was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had a beautiful smile and laughter that could light up any room. Her heart of gold showed in every aspect of her life. She was studying to become a registered nurse and was a ray of sunshine to all who met her. She will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Anthony and Patricia Rodgers; and her uncle, Patrick Rodgers. Morgan will be lovingly remembered by her father, Matthew Rodgers and his girlfriend Bobbi Nelson; mother, Carla Bowen; sisters, Kailee Rodgers and Laynie Hudson; brother, Matt Rodgers; maternal grandparents, Carl and Jan Kelley and Jim and Vicky Felty; uncles and aunts, Kathy and Pete Rouches, Laura and Mark Aswege, Nancy Stehle, Randy and Jaimie Rodgers, Pat and Maryha Kelley; cousins, April and Silas Wilbur, Scott Swaney, Cody and Dana Rodgers, Christopher Rodgers, Julie and Craig Schultz, Sara and Bobby Galina, Zane Rodgers, Mason Rodgers, Carson Rodgers, Wyatt Werner and Payton Nelson; the entire Smith family; and numerous other family members and friends. Cards may be sent to her parents, father, Matt Rodgers, 101 Canyon Dr, Ogallala, NE 69153, and mother, Carla Bowen, 21803 Albertine Dr, Tomball, TX 77377. Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, March 14, at First Congregational Church, McCook, with Pastor Steve Bales officiating. There will be a short gathering with refreshments at the church after the service.
