Rodney D. Magnuson, 77, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.
Rodney was born Sept. 8, 1942 at North Platte to Virgil and Bernice (Miller) Magnuson. He attended Stapleton High School, graduating with the class of 1960, and McCook Community College.
He was united in marriage to Sharon K. Rundback at North Platte on Nov. 24, 1963. Rodney worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in the freight department for 25 years. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying his time fishing, hunting and drawing. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; and nephews, Dale and Paul Rundback.
Rodney is survived by sons, Darin (Janice) Magnuson of Kenesaw and Duane (Romy) Magnuson of Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Christine (Curt) Aufrecht of North Platte; brother, Kenneth Magnuson of Lander, Wyoming; grandchildren, Jordan (Courtnee) Magnuson of Gothenburg, Dylan Magnuson of Hastings, Micah Magnuson of
Kearney, Brayden Aufrecht of North Platte, Isaac Aufrecht of North Platte and Bryce Aufrecht of North Platte; great-grandchildren, Khloe and Oakley Magnuson of Gothenburg; nephews, Stewart Magnuson, Joseph Cooper, Chester Cooper, James Barnes and Jeffrey Barnes; niece, Theresa Magnuson and Rodney’s companion, Connie Joseph.
Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene with Pastor James Trippett officiating. Burial will be at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.
