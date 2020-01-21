Rodney F. Sorensen, 86, of Florissant, Missouri, was baptized into the hope of Christ’s resurrection on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Rod was born on Jan. 31, 1933, in Omaha to Evald Emil and Susie Helen Sorensen. He grew up in North Platte and was the fifth of seven children, three brothers and three sisters. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Yoder, Kansas, where he met and married Rosetta Hoffman. After graduating from Wichita State University with a degree in electrical engineering and obtaining a job with McDonnell Aircraft, they moved to Florissant, Missouri.
He enjoyed coin collecting, crossword puzzles, golf, fishing and a good game of cards. He was actively involved in Scouting and coaching various sports. He developed an interest in genealogy and did extensive research into both the Sorensen and Hoffman family trees. He loved dancing with his wife and they were members of the Missouri Promenaders Square Dance Club.
Rod was a kind and gentle man with a keen intellect and a unique sense of humor who was devoted to his wife and family. He knew how to laugh and enjoy life and his passing will be felt by many. However, he will live on in our hearts and memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Clair, Phyllis, Fred, Patsy and Dick.
He is survived by his wife, Rosetta M. Sorensen; children Connie (Paul) Bradford, Greg (Julie) Sorensen, Mark (Cheri) Sorensen, Randy (Jennifer Pruehsner) Sorensen and Scott (Karon) Sorensen; brother Rick (Marcia) Sorensen; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Florissant, Missouri. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center of Florissant is in charge of arrangements.
