Rodney Ridenour, 77, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Sutherland to Archie and Enid (Anderson) Ridenour.
Rodney grew up in Wallace and graduated from Wallace High School in 1962. He entered the U.S. Army in 1964 and served in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and returned home to Wallace, where he worked for Lincoln County.
On Aug. 19, 1969, he married Karen Eckhoff, and the couple made their home in Sutherland. Rodney hired on with Union Pacific Railroad where he was a fireman/oiler. He went to work for Sutherland Public Schools where he retired. He then went to work for the village of Sutherland. Rodney belonged to the American Legion, Sutherland Fire Department as an EMT and Grace Lutheran Church.
He will be remembered as a caretaker in his family, fixing everything for his family from physical to emotional issues. He loved kids and always had an open door for all. He enjoyed the Christmas holiday and turned his shop into the “Christmas Village.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosalie and Marilyn; and stepfather, Frank “Bud” LaRue.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of Sutherland; four children, Eric Ridenour of Thedford, Rogina (Tom Carr) Ridenour of North Platte, Candi Myers of North Platte, and Trevor (Amber) Perkins of Oceanside, California; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many other family members and many friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Sutherland Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with military honors at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Pastor J.A. Welsh will serve as officiant. Casual and warm clothing is requested by the family. A reception will be at Judy’s Grab-A-Bite, downtown on the bricks, after the services. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
