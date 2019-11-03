Roger A. Bayne, 68, of Broken Bow, passed away Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Roger was born in Kearney on Oct. 1, 1951, to Harold C. and Doris H. (Cohn) Bayne. He and his family lived in Kearney and later they moved to Broken Bow, where he graduated from high school. He went on to Kearney State College, later transferring to Milford getting a degree in electrical engineering.
He later returned to Broken Bow. In his spare time, he loved to square and round dance and was an active member until his health forced him to give it up.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Terry Lynn and Calvin Gary; two sisters, Connie Ann in infancy and Vicki Dian Dorsey, just two months ago; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Roger is survived by two brothers, Harold Dave of Broken Bow and Kevin (Lori) of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Noi Bayne and Thoy Bayne, both of Tucson, Arizona; a brother-in-law, Allan Dorsey of Broken Bow; four aunts, Laurel Cohn of Grand Island, Mary Jane Cohn of North Platte, Dorothy “Dot” of Broken Bow and Sue Keim of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com.
Cremation was chosen with services at a later date. Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, is in charge of arrangements.
