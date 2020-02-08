Roger L. Young, 70, of North Platte, died Feb. 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Roger was born Sept. 20, 1949, to Jim Henry and Laveda May (Walther) Young in North Platte. He grew up in North Platte and Hershey, graduating from Hershey High School in 1967. Roger hired on with the Union Pacific Railroad in 1968 and joined the U.S. Army a couple years later. Following his discharge in 1971, Roger returned to North Platte and went back to his job with the railroad and worked until retiring in 2009.
On Sept. 20, 1970, Roger married Coniss Schick in Curtis and they made their home in North Platte. They had three children and later divorced.
Roger was a member of Colonel Cody’s Car Club, The Corral of Westerners Historical Society and Eagles Aerie No. 2839. He enjoyed old cars, going to auctions, playing poker, gardening, dancing and listening to country music, but most of all he loved his kids and grandkids.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Laveda; brothers, Robert “Spike”, Larry and Jim Young; and niece, Brenda Detter.
He is survived by his children, Lindsey Young of North Platte, Heather (Mark) Rhoden of Lincoln and Dustin Young (Jamie Thomas) of Bondurant, Iowa; fiancée, Anita Torrico of Sutherland; sisters, Elaine (Gary) Mulvaney of North Platte, Connie Walker of Concord, North Carolina, and Jolynn Anthony of North Bend; brothers, Daniel (Susan) Young of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Kevin Anthony of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kalab, Keegan, Rylee, Camdyn, Jayce and Jaydee; great-grandson, Preston; and other family.
Memorials are suggested to Gift of Hope. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Odean Colonial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
