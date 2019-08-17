Roger V. Richardson, 75, of Dover, Pennsylvania, formerly of North Platte, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
He was born Sept. 29, 1943, in North Platte.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Karan (Houpt) Richardson and son, Derek, both of Dover; daughter Teresa (Rick) Shumaker, grandson Alex Latchaw, all of York, Pennsylvania; sister Judy (Gale) Kohl of Imperial, ; brother Ron (Chris) Richardson, special aunt Dona Godeker, sister-in-law Sandy Haney, all of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews.
At his request, cremation was chosen, with no services.
Keffer Funeral Home in York, Pennsylvania, is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established. Condolences may be sent to the Richardson family, 3804 Foxchase Drive, Dover, PA 17315.
