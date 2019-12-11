Ronald Dean Mahnken, 75, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
Ron was born Oct. 11, 1944, to Carl Frederik John and Dorothy Eva (Engel) Mahnken at Grant, where he grew up. Ron graduated from Perkins County High School in 1962 then went on to graduate from drafting school in Denver,
On Aug. 26, 1967, Ron was united in marriage to Carol June Johnson in North Platte, where they made their home.
Ron worked at Sears and Penny’s Auto Centers before going to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He retired in 2012 from the phone company, which was now Century Link.
Ron liked cars and racing and was a man of strong faith. He was baptized in October 1944 and confirmed on Palm Sunday in 1957 at Trinity Lutheran Church, near Ogallala. He was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and was a devoted husband and father who loved his family very much.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Dorothy.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol, and their son, Chad (Tara) Mahnken, all of North Platte; sister, Barb (Charles) Hasenauer of North Platte; brothers, Gary (Donna) Mahnken of North Platte and Keith (Connie) Mahnken of Grant; sister-in-law, Diana (Jim) Newtson of North Platte; and other family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Deardoff officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.